Robots to take over Boston's City Hall Plaza at tech event

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 9:13 AM

BOSTON

Robots are taking over Boston's City Hall Plaza — and no, that's not a political statement.

More than two dozen robots will be displayed in action for the public at an event that's being billed as a "robot block party."

Sunday morning's free gathering springs from a partnership between the city of Boston and MassRobotics, a collective of engineers, rocket scientists and entrepreneurs.

It will include an "autonomous vehicle petting zoo" showcasing self-driving vehicles created by nuTonomy, Optimus Ride, Delphi and a collaboration between Toyota and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Mayor Marty Walsh calls the event a chance "to see Boston's inventions in person and explore why Boston is a hub for innovation and technology."

