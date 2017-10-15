Robots to take over Boston's City Hall Plaza at tech event

Robots are taking over Boston's City Hall Plaza — and no, that's not a political statement.
More than two dozen robots will be displayed in action for the public at an event that's being billed as a "robot block party."
Sunday morning's free gathering springs from a partnership between the city of Boston and MassRobotics, a collective of engineers, rocket scientists and entrepreneurs.
It will include an "autonomous vehicle petting zoo" showcasing self-driving vehicles created by nuTonomy, Optimus Ride, Delphi and a collaboration between Toyota and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Mayor Marty Walsh calls the event a chance "to see Boston's inventions in person and explore why Boston is a hub for innovation and technology."
