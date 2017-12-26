F1 champion Hamilton apologizes for video mocking nephew

The annual Geminid meteor shower has arrived

The Geminid meteor shower will put on a dazzling show for skywatchers when it peaks overnight on Dec. 13-14. The Geminids are active every December, when Earth passes through a massive trail of dusty debris shed by a weird, rocky object named 3200 Phaethon. The dust and grit burn up when they run into Earth's atmosphere in a flurry of "shooting stars."