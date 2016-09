Jeffrey Balek. who was born blind, has been teaching kids to read through the Y Readers program at Nations Ford Elementary since 2013. He uses specially made braille books. Balek got the Nish Jamgotch Jr. Endowment for Humanitarian Assistance and Innovation award for his work as a volunteer at Y Readers, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte’s literacy program for students in grades K-3 who read below grade level.