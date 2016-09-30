Do you recognize Charlotte Hornets fan store looters?

Police on Friday released surveillance photos of several males and a female looting the Charlotte Hornets fan store in uptown Charlotte during last week’s protests over the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
One photo shows a looter with a Michael Jordan No. 23 Chicago Bulls shirt. The Bulls retired the number in honor of Jordan’s career, which included five NBA Most Valuable Player awards, 14 NBA All-Star Game appearances and 10 scoring titles. Jordan is principal owner and chairman of the Hornets.
Trying to ID the following in connection with Hornets Fan Shop looting. CrimeStoppers: 704-334-1600 pic.twitter.com/d92pUTe9TC— CMPD News (@CMPD) September 30, 2016
Other images released by police show looters with Hornets shirts, caps and other merchandise.
Trying to ID the following in connection with Hornets Fan Shop looting. CrimeStoppers: 704-334-1600 pic.twitter.com/MwNNYsNV1I— CMPD News (@CMPD) September 30, 2016
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made 82 arrests related to property damage and violent crime during protests Sept. 20 through Tuesday over Scott’s shooting.
As of Thursday, another 95 warrants had been issued on others accused of participating in the looting and vandalism, police said. Twenty-two suspects involved in some of those warrants have been arrested. Police do not have a total number of suspects involved in all 95 warrants but said some suspects face multiple warrants.
Police encourage anyone who recognizes any of the Hornets fan store looters, or has information about anyone involved in vandalism and other crimes during the protests, to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
