Solitary Lives: A Charlotte Observer investigation into the secret world of solitary confinement

In August 2016, the Observer told the story of Jason Swain, a mentally ill N.C. inmate who had spent more than 13 years in solitary confinement. Swain became so disturbed in solitary that he began swallowing razor blades and ripping open his surgical incisions. The prison system took Swain off lock-up less than two months later, allowing him to visit his mother for the first time in 17 years.
In November, the newspaper chronicled the struggles of Shawn Minnich, another inmate who had spent 13 years in solitary. N.C. prison leaders moved Minnich to less restrictive housing just days after the Observer notified them that it was planning to publish a story about Minnich.
And in December, the Observer showed how dozens of 16- and 17-year-olds have been kept in solitary confinement in a Charlotte jail as they await trial. The practice falls far short of national standards, and many human rights experts say it amounts to torture. The newspaper’s stories prompted the N.C. NAACP to launch a statewide investigation into the practice of holding youths in solitary - and to call for an end to the practice.
Earlier in the year, the Observer wrote about a spate of inmate suicides in the state prison system. Two of the inmates who killed themselves had been housed in prison segregation units, where they were supposed to be checked regularly by correctional officers. The state prison system put in place a new suicide prevention plan weeks later. That plan discourages prisons from placing mentally ill inmates in solitary confinement – an environment which research has shown can cause or worsen mental illness.
