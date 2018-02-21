More Videos

Visitors to Billy Graham Library bring flowers

Actor Steve McQueen, who personified cool during his nearly two decades as a Hollywood superstar, retreated from the glamor and excesses of the movie scene late in his short life and embraced Christianity. When he died at age 50, McQueen was clutching a Bible – one given to him by Billy Graham.
Where will evangelist Billy Graham be buried?

By Tim Funk

tfunk@charlotteobserver.com

February 21, 2018 10:10 AM

Billy Graham, the Charlotte-born evangelist who died Wednesday, will be buried on the grounds of Charlotte’s Billy Graham Library.

He’ll be buried next to his wife, Ruth, who died in 2007. Like her, he will be laid to rest in a plywood coffin made by prison inmates.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association moved its headquarters from Minneapolis to Charlotte in 2004. And on June 5, 2007, the $27 million Billy Graham Library opened, drawing past U.S. presidents, celebrities and thousands of tourists to a barn-shaped building. Inside, it’s filled with everything from Graham’s 1983 Presidential Medal of Freedom to the engagement ring he gave Ruth.

The road to the museum: Billy Graham Parkway, a 4.8-mile boulevard in Charlotte that was dedicated in 1983.

Billy Graham was born into a farming family in Charlotte, N.C. Evangelism took him around the world. He became famous with his 1949 Crusade in Los Angeles. He passed away in February 2018. Alexa ArdMcClatchy

