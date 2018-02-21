Where will evangelist Billy Graham be buried?

Billy Graham, the Charlotte-born evangelist who died Wednesday, will be buried on the grounds of Charlotte’s Billy Graham Library.

He’ll be buried next to his wife, Ruth, who died in 2007. Like her, he will be laid to rest in a plywood coffin made by prison inmates.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association moved its headquarters from Minneapolis to Charlotte in 2004. And on June 5, 2007, the $27 million Billy Graham Library opened, drawing past U.S. presidents, celebrities and thousands of tourists to a barn-shaped building. Inside, it’s filled with everything from Graham’s 1983 Presidential Medal of Freedom to the engagement ring he gave Ruth.

The road to the museum: Billy Graham Parkway, a 4.8-mile boulevard in Charlotte that was dedicated in 1983.

