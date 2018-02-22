Billy Graham

February 22, 2018 11:05 AM

Billy Graham’s body to ‘lie in honor’ at U.S. Capitol

By LaVendrick Smith

Rev. Billy Graham’s body will lie in honor in D.C. next week, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday.

Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat at the age of 99.

His body will lie in the Capitol rotunda from Feb. 28 to March 1, so the public can pay their respects, Ryan said.

“As soaring a figure as he was, Rev. Graham connected with people on an elemental level,” Ryan said Wednesday in a statement. “His reach was rooted in decency, humility, and love. He set a tone of ecumenical inclusion, advocated civil rights, and refused to accept the segregation of those attending his crusades. Rev. Graham’s service is a testament that, with faith in God, one person can do so much good for the world.”

A motorcade procession will take Graham’s body from Asheville to Charlotte on Saturday, where he will lie in public repose through Feb. 27.

Graham’s funeral service is scheduled for Friday, March 2.

Billy Graham

