Billy Graham’s final column: By the time you read this, I will be in heaven

Before he died Wednesday, Rev. Billy Graham approved some final words for a column that’s been circulating for more than six decades.

“By the time you read this, I will be in heaven,” he wrote.

It would be the final “My Answer” column, and Graham had been asked how he’d like to be remembered.

“I hope I will be remembered as someone who was faithful—faithful to God, faithful to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and faithful to the calling God gave me not only as an evangelist, but as a husband, father and friend.”

Graham started “My Answer” in 1952, and it’s a space he used to publicly respond to readers’ questions. The syndicated column appeared in newspapers across the country, including the Observer, and had a combined circulation of five million readers, according to the Billy Graham Evangelical Association.

The association’s website posted the column on Wednesday, the day Graham died. It published in papers across the country on Thursday.

Graham’s “My Answer” column is expected to continue in some form, according to the association.