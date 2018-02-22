President Trump will attend the Rev. Billy Graham’s funeral in Charlotte, report says

President Donald Trump will attend the Rev. Billy Graham’s funeral service in Charlotte on Friday, March 2, a Secret Service official confirmed to WYFF in Greenville on Thursday.
Trump’s Secret Service detail is coordinating with the field office in Charlotte and with state and local law enforcement, the station reported.
The Observer could not immediately verify the information. A spokesman for Rep. Robert Pittenger said a White House official told them the president has said he’d like to attend but no details had been nailed down.
A Secret Service spokesman referred a reporter to the White House, which did not immediately return a call.
Never miss a local story.
On Saturday, Feb. 24, @BillyGraham's casket will be transported from the Billy Graham Training Center at @TheCoveNC in Asheville, North Carolina, to the @TheBGLibrary in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. Here are the details:https://t.co/Ph4AXlfqLb— BGEA (@BGEA) February 22, 2018
Graham’s funeral service starts at noon and will be private, open only to 2,300 invited guests. Burial will follow. Vice President Mike Pence and former presidents also have been invited.
The funeral will take place under a tent in the main parking lot of the library, “as a reminder of how his public ministry was launched,” family spokesman Mark DeMoss said. Graham’s break-through crusade was held in 1949 under a large tent in Los Angeles.
The service will include remarks from his children, including evangelist Franklin Graham.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments