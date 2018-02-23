Billy Graham preached around the globe, but felt at peace in this tiny mountain town

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:42 Billy Graham a man of God and of Montreat, N.C. Pause 4:40 From Truman to Trump: Billy Graham's relationships with Presidents 1:32 Why young people should care about Billy Graham 1:43 Billy Graham's relationship to Charlotte 0:38 Bradford pear trees cut down on Katelyn Drive in Wellington subdivision 2:34 More details released about upcoming Billy Graham events 2:56 View from security camera of armed man being shot by police 3:34 What CMPD said to man who was armed, wearing a bulletproof vest before they shot him 0:19 CMPD shoot, kill armed man wearing bulletproof vest 5:48 CMS superintendent says 'heart is heavy, mind is active' after Florida shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Graham and his family lived for many years in this small mountain town. He touched many lives as an evangelist but he also personally touched folks through simple, everyday interactions. We asked three people to tell their stories. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

