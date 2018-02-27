More Videos

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham 1:27

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham

Pause
Former President Bill Clinton visits Billy Graham at visitation 1:35

Former President Bill Clinton visits Billy Graham at visitation

Hornets’ Steve Martin to retire 1:26

Hornets’ Steve Martin to retire

President Bill Clinton arrives at Billy Graham Library 2:02

President Bill Clinton arrives at Billy Graham Library

Here's what is special about Billy Graham's casket 2:09

Here's what is special about Billy Graham's casket

Franklin Graham thanks the community 1:10

Franklin Graham thanks the community

Here's what Franklin Graham had to say to the people of North Carolina at his father's visitation 1:09

Here's what Franklin Graham had to say to the people of North Carolina at his father's visitation

President George W. Bush on Billy Graham 1:02

President George W. Bush on Billy Graham

President George W. Bush speaks to press 1:29

President George W. Bush speaks to press

President George W. Bush speaks to press 1:29

President George W. Bush speaks to press

From Truman to Trump: Rev. Billy Graham's relationships--and sometimes run-ins-- with every President from Harry Truman to Donald Trump Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
From Truman to Trump: Rev. Billy Graham's relationships--and sometimes run-ins-- with every President from Harry Truman to Donald Trump Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Billy Graham

Another former president won’t be coming to Billy Graham’s funeral

By Jim Morrill

jmorrill@charlotteobserver.com

February 27, 2018 10:30 AM

Former President Jimmy Carter, who came to Charlotte a decade ago for the opening of the Billy Graham Library, will not be returning this week for Graham’s funeral or viewing.

In an email, a spokesman said Carter “regrets that he cannot attend.”

Graham died last week at 99.

Though no reason was given, Roslynn Carter, 90, underwent surgery earlier this month to remove scar tissue from a portion of her small intestine. Jimmy Carter, 93, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was “deathly afraid” during his wife’s operation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Carter’s decision means that President Donald Trump will be the only president at Graham’s funeral Friday at the library.

Former President Bill Clinton was scheduled to pay his respects on Tuesday. Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura came Monday. He said his father, George H.W. Bush, 93, was unable to visit for health reasons.

Former President Barack Obama’s office said he does not plan to attend the funeral.

After Graham’s death, Carter released a statement about Graham.

“Tirelessly spreading a message of fellowship and hope, he shaped the spiritual lives of tens of millions of people worldwide,” Carter said. “Broad-minded, forgiving, and humble in his treatment of others, he exemplified the life of Jesus Christ by constantly reaching out for opportunities to serve.

“He had an enormous influence on my own spiritual life, and I was pleased to count Reverend Graham among my advisors and friends.”

Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham 1:27

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham

Pause
Former President Bill Clinton visits Billy Graham at visitation 1:35

Former President Bill Clinton visits Billy Graham at visitation

Hornets’ Steve Martin to retire 1:26

Hornets’ Steve Martin to retire

President Bill Clinton arrives at Billy Graham Library 2:02

President Bill Clinton arrives at Billy Graham Library

Here's what is special about Billy Graham's casket 2:09

Here's what is special about Billy Graham's casket

Franklin Graham thanks the community 1:10

Franklin Graham thanks the community

Here's what Franklin Graham had to say to the people of North Carolina at his father's visitation 1:09

Here's what Franklin Graham had to say to the people of North Carolina at his father's visitation

President George W. Bush on Billy Graham 1:02

President George W. Bush on Billy Graham

President George W. Bush speaks to press 1:29

President George W. Bush speaks to press

President George W. Bush speaks to press 1:29

President George W. Bush speaks to press

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham

View More Video