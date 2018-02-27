Fallen evangelist Jim Bakker and wife pay their respects to Billy Graham in Charlotte

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:18 Jim Bakker and wife pay their respects to Billy Graham Pause 1:22 Victim called out accused killer on Facebook before streaming his own murder 1:15 Victim called out his killer before streaming his own death on Facebook Live. Here's what he said. 1:27 Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham 1:35 Former President Bill Clinton visits Billy Graham at visitation 1:26 Hornets’ Steve Martin to retire 2:02 President Bill Clinton arrives at Billy Graham Library 2:09 Here's what is special about Billy Graham's casket 1:10 Franklin Graham thanks the community 1:09 Here's what Franklin Graham had to say to the people of North Carolina at his father's visitation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jim Bakker, whose PTL empire collapsed three decades ago amid sex and financial scandals, was back in Charlotte to honor Billy Graham, who visited him when he was in federal prison. WBTV

Jim Bakker, whose PTL empire collapsed three decades ago amid sex and financial scandals, was back in Charlotte to honor Billy Graham, who visited him when he was in federal prison. WBTV