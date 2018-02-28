Vice President Mike Pence will join the president at Billy Graham’s funeral

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife will join the president and first lady at Friday’s funeral of the Rev. Billy Graham, the White House announced Wednesday.
Pence and his wife Karen will accompany President Donald Trump and his wife Melania to the funeral on the grounds of the Billy Graham Library.
Graham died last week at 99.
Pence joined Trump and other dignitaries Wednesday as they honored Graham in the Capitol Rotunda.
In a statement last week, Pence called Graham “one of the greatest Americans of the century.”
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
