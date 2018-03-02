Here are some of the big names who attended Billy Graham’s funeral

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence weren’t the only dignitaries and other big names at evangelist Billy Graham’s funeral.

The pope’s representative in the United States, Papal Nuncio Christophe Pierre, had a front-row seat for the funeral, next to Gov. Roy Cooper, the Trumps and Pences. Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York, who leads the second largest Catholic diocese in the United States, was also scheduled to attend.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:50 'Billy Graham's final crusade': Thousands honor America's pastor at historic funeral Pause 1:03 Shooting officer's body cam video shows suicidal man charging with knife 1:30 Presidential motorcade departs after Rev. Billy Graham funeral 0:59 Body cam video shows what happened when CMPD officer shot suicidal man 1:29 Air Force One arrives in Charlotte 0:35 Crowd sings at Billy Graham Funeral 0:48 Luke Maye on the UNC-Duke Rivalry 0:23 President Trump arrives in Charlotte 1:18 Here are some of the big names attending Billy Graham’s funeral 1:20 President’s motorcade travels along Billy Graham Parkway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

TV star Kathie Lee Gifford is at Billy Graham's funeral. Here's what she said about it. David T. Foster III

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Other seats were reserved for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Cabinet member Ben Carson, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Richard Burr, Rep. Robert Pittenger, Rep. Alma Adams, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, Luci Baines Johnson and commentator Greta Van Susteren. Panthers owner Jerry Richardson also attended.

Former US Rep Michele Bachmann has found her seat at the funeral service for #BillyGraham. “We love him,” she said of the late pastor. pic.twitter.com/hYagTsiidB — Théoden Janes (@theodenjanes) March 2, 2018

“We love him,” former Rep. Michele Bachmann of Minnesota, a 2012 presidential candidate, said of Graham. Bachmann said her husband, Marcus, “came to Christ” at 16 while listening to Graham on his dairy farm.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:50 'Billy Graham's final crusade': Thousands honor America's pastor at historic funeral Pause 1:03 Shooting officer's body cam video shows suicidal man charging with knife 1:30 Presidential motorcade departs after Rev. Billy Graham funeral 0:59 Body cam video shows what happened when CMPD officer shot suicidal man 1:29 Air Force One arrives in Charlotte 0:35 Crowd sings at Billy Graham Funeral 0:48 Luke Maye on the UNC-Duke Rivalry 0:23 President Trump arrives in Charlotte 1:18 Here are some of the big names attending Billy Graham’s funeral 1:20 President’s motorcade travels along Billy Graham Parkway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

President Donald Trump and wife Melania arrive at Charlotte Douglas International Airport to attend the funeral of Rev. Billy Graham on March 2, 2018. Davie Hinshawdhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Jim Bakker with his wife Lori at Billy Graham’s funeral. Bakker, whose PTL empire collapsed three decades ago amid sex and financial scandals, was back in Charlotte to honor Graham, who visited him when he was in federal prison. Tim Funk tfunk@charlotteobserver.com

Other big names at the funeral included Kathie Lee Gifford; evangelist Jim Bakker; Steven Furtick, pastor of Elevation Church; country singer Ricky Skaggs; Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty University; former New York Yankee Bobby Richardson; and pastor Joel Osteen.

Gifford recounted how when she learned Graham died, she was happy he could reunite with his wife, Ruth. Millions of souls were saved because of Graham’s impact, she said.

“He didn’t know until he got up (to heaven) how many people were there because he had shared the message of love and hope with them,” said Gifford, with tears forming in her eyes. “What a homecoming that had to be for him.”

Texas televangelist Joel Osteen moved through a crowd outside of the tent shortly before the service.

For Osteen, it was an honor to be present for the celebration of Graham, a man he said was a childhood hero to him and other ministers growing up.

“He’s just a genuine man, and just a visionary, a pioneer,” Osteen said. “Fifty, 60 years ago, people weren’t on television like they are today – ministers, that is. And so he’s paved the way for people like myself.”

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York, leads the largest Catholic diocese in the United States. It is the second largest.

Televangelist Joel Osteen is also here at #BillyGraham's funeral. Told me Graham was a hero, paved the way for prominent ministers. — LaVendrick Smith (@LaVendrickS) March 2, 2018