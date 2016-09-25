Protest Sunday night in Charlotte

Charlotte Shooting Protests
WBTV meteorologist Al Conklin with The Charlotte Observer weather forecast for Sept. 26, 2016.
In 2012, Bill Pennington talks to Arnold Palmer and his grandson Sam Saunders about golf club technology.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says it was "baffling" that wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin didn't get more touches.
Protesters who have organized in uptown Charlotte over the past few days to demand justice and an end to police shootings left a physical mark on the city by breaking out business windows. The Charlotte Art League responded to Hyatt House's call Sunday for help to make the plywood boards covering the hotel's broken windows look beautiful on Charlotte's Trade Street. In the words of 7-year-old Laila Whyte - whose father brought her to help paint - the goal was to do something good in a bad situation. "An angry mob came out a couple of nights ago and they were busting glass but I guess we kind of made the best of it - making it beautiful of what they did," Laila said.
A police line keeps protesters from returning to Bank of America Stadium after a march.
Dozens protest in front of Bank of America Stadium as the Panthers game starts.
Demonstration outside Bank of America Stadium; one man is calling for Chief Putney to be fired, others have Black Lives Matter signs.
Protesters were giving police hugs outside Bank of America Stadium Sunday morning, while calling for justice for black men killed in the street.
Braxton David Winston, II, of Charlotte, was charged with an Extraordinary Event Violation near the stadium shortly before kickoff, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.
Police detain a man outside Bank of America Stadium prior to Panthers vs Vikings.