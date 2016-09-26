Mayor Jennifer Roberts asks U.S. DOJ to monitor Scott probe; says city had lack of transparency

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts said Monday in an op-ed that the city’s “lack of transparency and communication” about the release of video footage in the Tuesday police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott was “was not acceptable.”
She also said she asked the U.S. Justice Department to monitor the state’s investigation into the shooting, which led to several days of protests, some of them violent. Roberts also called for a review of the department’s use of force policies.
“Our city must be more open, honest, and transparent in investigating police shootings if we are to restore trust,” she wrote.
The mayor’s office released the letter hours before the first City Council meeting since the Scott shooting. Roberts said the city would add two hours of time to the previously scheduled citizens forum, when people can address elected officials on any topic. There is expected to be numerous people addressing the shooting, including some who are expected to ask for Roberts and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police chief Kerr Putney to resign.
Roberts and Putney received heavy criticism nationwide for their refusal to release body camera and dashboard camera vided from the shooting.
In a Friday morning news conference, both said that the release of the videos could jeopardize the State Bureau of Investigation’s probe. Putney also said it wasn’t the city’s decision to make, since the SBI was now handling the probe.
But the SBI said later that day that the city was free to release the video – an announcement that reportedly surprised elected officials and coity staff. And attorneys for the Scott family released their own cell phone video of the shooting, which showed Scott’s wife pleading with police officers not to shoot her husband.
The city changed its position and released the videos Saturday.
The N.C. Republican Party Monday criticized Roberts over the city’s handling of the aftermath of the shooting and blamed her in part for Wednesday’s violence.
The party said she didn’t call a curfew soon enough. It also said Roberts refused the state’s offer for additional law enforcement help on Wednesday, before the worst night of civil unrest that night.
The party said those decisions “led to the most violent night of riots, including injuries to many law enforcement officers and the death of a civilian.”
The city declared a State of Emergency Thursday, which allowed Gov. Pat McCrory to send the National Guard to help protect property for Thursday night’s demonstrations.
The mayor’s office has said that Roberts consulted with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police chief Kerr Putney on whether the city was prepared. As soon as Putney requested additional help on Thursday, the mayor’s office has said she immediately called a State of Emergency.
The N.C. GOP did not criticize the mayor for the city’s reluctance in not releasing the footage from a body camera and dashboard camera that showed part of the police encounter with Scott.
McCrory did not call for the footage to be released. But he said he agreed with the Putney’s decision to release the video.
