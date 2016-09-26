Fire on I-85 during Charlotte protests

A fire was set on I-85 in the early-morning hours Wednesday during a protest following the officer-involved shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte.

Charlotte Shooting Protests

Dash-cam video shows deadly police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure. In a press conference, Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “absolute, definitive visual evidence" that the 43-year-old black man had a gun in his hand, other evidence from the scene does prove it.

Charlotte police release body-cam footage of Scott shooting

