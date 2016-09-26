Fire on I-85 during Charlotte protests

Charlotte Shooting Protests
A police line keeps protesters from returning to Bank of America Stadium after a march.
Dozens protest in front of Bank of America Stadium as the Panthers game starts.
Demonstration outside Bank of America Stadium; one man is calling for Chief Putney to be fired, others have Black Lives Matter signs.
Protesters were giving police hugs outside Bank of America Stadium Sunday morning, while calling for justice for black men killed in the street.
Protesters pray on North Davidson Street in uptown Charlotte, not long after the city's curfew began for Sunday morning.
Protesters move up Third Street in uptown Charlotte on Saturday night. It was the fifth night of protests following the death of Keith Lamont Scott.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure. In a press conference, Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “absolute, definitive visual evidence" that the 43-year-old black man had a gun in his hand, other evidence from the scene does prove it.
Saturday's rally and march at Marshall Park protested the police shooting that killed Keith Lamont Scott, 43..
Protesters march to CMPD headquarters in uptown Charlotte.