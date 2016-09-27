Police work to identify man beaten by 10 attackers in EpiCentre garage

A graphic video of a group of Charlotte men beating and stripping the pants off a bystander in uptown last week that gained international attention is being investigated by Charlotte Mecklenburg police, who are seeking help identifying the victim.
The incident, which has earned international attention, happened during a night of violent protests in the city over a fatal police shooting of Keith Scott, an African American man who was reportedly armed and refused to follow police commands.
Charlotte police detectives say they have verified that the video is real and the attack took place 10 p.m., Sept. 21, in the EpiCentre parking garage at 210 East Trade Street. That was the night Charlotte’s protests turned violent, with more than a dozen businesses vandalized and looted.
In the cell phone video, a group of African American men appear to chase, kick and punch another man, even after he falls to the ground. They then try to strip his pants off, dragging him across the concrete at one point after his pants refuse to come completely off.
Detectives are asking the victim to call 911 or go to any CMPD office to report the crime. At this time there is no incident report since a victim has not come forward.
The video has been widely covered by media outlets around the world, with many claiming the attack was racially motivated. The Daily Mail in the United Kingdom featured the video under the headline: “War zone in Charlotte: White man begs for mercy as he is beaten.”
CMPD detectives say the victim does appear to be a white male. The video begins with the victim, in light colored pants and short brown hair, on one knee at the entrance of the parking deck, officials said.
“Approximately 10 male suspects chase the victim in the parking deck. They then proceeded to hit and kick him and then pull off his pants as they continued to assault him,” said the police statement.
The video is not going to be released, but it remains posted on You Tube in more than a dozen variations. The department has released images from the video to assist in identifying the victim and the suspects.
Detectives investigating the attack have compared video from the assault to video captured during looting at CVS and determined that some of the same individuals may have been present or involved.
The department has been using videos of the uptown protest to identify and arrest a growing number of suspects accused of participating in the vandalism and looting last week. However, and activist group called Charlotte Uprising is insisting that charges be dropped against anyone who participated in the protests.
The video below contains graphic content:
