Gun recovered at fatal Charlotte police shooting was reported stolen, sources say

The gun police say they found in Keith Lamont Scott’s possession last week after he was fatally shot by an officer was reported stolen, multiple sources confirmed to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
The gun was reportedly stolen in a residential breaking and entering, WBTV reports, adding that sources also say the man accused of stealing the gun was interviewed and is on record stating he sold the gun to Scott.
Police have not released any information about the man accused of stealing the gun and selling it to Scott.
Scott, 43, was shot Sept. 20 during a confrontation that started when undercover officers saw him smoking what appeared to be marijuana and holding a gun in his car at The Village at College Downs apartment complex on Old Concord Road, in northeast Charlotte. His death sparked protesting, some violent, across the city.
Scott’s family has said he did not own a gun, but police said they recovered a gun at the scene of the shooting.
The Observer has reported that Scott was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2005, after he shot and injured a man in San Antonio, Texas. He fired more than 10 rounds from a 9-millimeter pistol, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice told the Observer.
In October 2015, Scott's wife, Rakeyia, filed for a restraining order against him, the Observer has reported. In her petition, she said that law enforcement officials should consider her husband a potential threat because he carried a 9-millimeter gun.
Friday, a police source confirmed to WBTV that the gun reportedly found near the body of Keith Lamont Scott has Scott's fingerprints, DNA and blood on it. The source also told WBTV the case in the gun was loaded.
