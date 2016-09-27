Synced video shows broader perspective of Keith Scott shooting

Three videos from three points of view help give a glimpse of what happened the afternoon Keith Lamont Scott was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer at his apartment complex.
Artists make Charlotte's broken look beautiful

Protesters who have organized in uptown Charlotte over the past few days to demand justice and an end to police shootings left a physical mark on the city by breaking out business windows. The Charlotte Art League responded to Hyatt House's call Sunday for help to make the plywood boards covering the hotel's broken windows look beautiful on Charlotte's Trade Street. In the words of 7-year-old Laila Whyte - whose father brought her to help paint - the goal was to do something good in a bad situation. "An angry mob came out a couple of nights ago and they were busting glass but I guess we kind of made the best of it - making it beautiful of what they did," Laila said.

Dash-cam video shows deadly police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure. In a press conference, Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “absolute, definitive visual evidence" that the 43-year-old black man had a gun in his hand, other evidence from the scene does prove it.

