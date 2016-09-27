SAFE Coalition: We seek justice even if it provokes revolution

Charlotte Shooting Protests
A fire was set on I-85 in the early-morning hours Wednesday during a protest following the officer-involved shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte.
Charlotte protesters head into the Cherry Community.
Protesters who have organized in uptown Charlotte over the past few days to demand justice and an end to police shootings left a physical mark on the city by breaking out business windows. The Charlotte Art League responded to Hyatt House's call Sunday for help to make the plywood boards covering the hotel's broken windows look beautiful on Charlotte's Trade Street. In the words of 7-year-old Laila Whyte - whose father brought her to help paint - the goal was to do something good in a bad situation. "An angry mob came out a couple of nights ago and they were busting glass but I guess we kind of made the best of it - making it beautiful of what they did," Laila said.
Protesters march up Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte on Sunday afternoon after the Panthers game began.
Dozens protest in front of Bank of America Stadium as the Panthers game starts.
Demonstration outside Bank of America Stadium; one man is calling for Chief Putney to be fired, others have Black Lives Matter signs.
Protesters were giving police hugs outside Bank of America Stadium Sunday morning, while calling for justice for black men killed in the street.
Prior to the Panthers game at BofA Stadium, JaGerran Knight hugs police officers.
Protesters pray on North Davidson Street in uptown Charlotte, not long after the city's curfew began for Sunday morning.
Protesters move up Third Street in uptown Charlotte on Saturday night. It was the fifth night of protests following the death of Keith Lamont Scott.