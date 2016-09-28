Charlotte education forum canceled due to shooting protests

The Charlotte Post Foundation has scrapped plans to hold a Black Lives Matter forum on education Thursday because of the turmoil following last week’s police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
The forum, scheduled for a church on Nations Ford Road, would have dealt with the impact of poverty on public education. Ironically, educational inequity is one of the underlying issues that has been cited in protests and rallies held in the aftermath of the Sept. 20 fatal shooting of an African American man.
“Due to the unrest taking place in Charlotte, the responsible parties at this and other venues are not comfortable going forward with the event. We will inform you once the event is rescheduled,” Charlotte Post Publisher Gerald Johnson emailed Tuesday.
Hundreds of people have marched through uptown Charlotte streets since the shooting, with violence and vandalism marking the first two nights. Since then marches have been peaceful, and numbers have dwindled this week. But Monday’s Charlotte City Council meeting drew a confrontational crowd upset about the shooting, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was evacuated Tuesday while the bomb squad investigated a suspicious package that turned out to contain a cell phone, flashlight and bulb.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is in the midst of a student assignment review. Board members and Superintendent Ann Clark say they’re seeking ways to reduce concentrations of poverty and boost opportunities at low-performing schools by using socioeconomic status and family choice. The school board is scheduled to discuss and vote on changes to magnet schools in October, with a review of neighborhood schools yet to come.
