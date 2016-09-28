Duke Energy gives $100,000 to new fund in response to Charlotte unrest

Charlotte-based Duke Energy is donating $100,000 to Unite Charlotte, a recently established fund that will support programs and groups focused on “community healing, rebuilding trust and creating opportunities” after a week of unrest in Charlotte.
The fund, initially supported by a $250,000 gift from Wells Fargo, will also support the work being done by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Opportunity Task Force, Duke Energy said in a statement Wednesday. Established two years ago, the task force is focused on studying the barriers to upward mobility and employment, as well as discrimination in Charlotte.
The corporation’s gift comes just over a week after the fatal police-involved shooting of a black civilian named Keith Lamont Scott. Last week, peaceful then violent protests broke out in uptown Charlotte following Scott’s death.
Unite Charlotte will be housed at United Way of Central Carolinas. It will be administered through a partnership with Foundation for the Carolinas, Duke said.
The fund will have an advisory committee made up of leaders from the faith, education and business communities, Duke added. It will also have community-based organizations and donors.
“Unite Charlotte is the latest example of businesses, nonprofits and civic organizations coming together for the benefit of the Charlotte community,” said Duke CEO Lynn Good.
