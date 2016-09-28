CMPD chief vows more openness on police shooting videos in wake of Scott killing

Following intense criticism and calls for his resignation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Wednesday that his department would release more information to victim’s families and the public after police shootings.
Putney told the Observer that CMPD would break from past practice and try to provide footage from dashcams and body cameras once the cases are resolved.
“It is a new day,” Putney said.
Until relenting to local and national pressure last week over an officer’s fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, CMPD had never released footage from dashcams and body cameras following a police shooting, including cases that have been closed.
On Saturday, the department released portions of video footage, captured by a dashboard camera and a body camera, showing the moments immediately before and after the Sept. 20 Scott shooting.
Law enforcement experts and activists said CMPD’s initial refusal to release the recordings fueled violent protests that roiled the city following Scott’s death. Street demonstrators chanted “Release the tapes!” during protests outside CMPD headquarters and in marches.
A new state law that goes into effect Oct. 1 will prevent police agencies from releasing body camera footage to the public without a court order.
But Putney said the law allows the department to show recordings to the aggrieved person or family in the days following a police shooting.
He said he is making the changes after hearing intense criticism from community groups and talking internally with police commanders.
Also Wednesday, two Charlotte City Council members said they want to review whether new transparency rules are needed, given the widespread distrust of law enforcement and potential for more unrest.
“The more you hide, the less people trust you,” councilwoman Claire Fallon said. “We have to sit down and talk about this. Do you think anyone trusts the government anymore?”
Councilman Ed Driggs said he doesn’t believe CMPD has withheld information to coverup wrongdoing, but the recent protests demand that leaders re-examine the current policy.
“We have to ask ourselves is there a way we can make more information available quicker,” Driggs said.
Meanwhile, Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts Wednesday called for a special legislative session to repeal the law that makes it harder for the public to see police videos.
It’s unlikely that Republican legislative leaders would act on her request to repeal a bill that passed last summer with strong bipartisan support.
