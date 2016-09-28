Hundreds attend funeral of 26-year-old shot during Charlotte protest

More than 500 people memorialized the life of 26-year-old Justin Carr on Wednesday, with his pastor calling him a hero.
Carr was shot in the head Sept. 21 during violent protests following the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. Carr died the next day, and a man faces a murder charge in his death.
Carr attended the protest so he could tell his grandmother he’d attended a rally for justice, just as she had in the 1960s marching with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., family members said.
Carr did not die in vain, family and friends said at his funeral at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church on Statesville Avenue. So many people attended that some watched the service from another church building while others stood outside the church.
“His death was not fruitless,” the Rev. Carl DelGuidace told the assembled. “He is a hero. He is one of the Charlotte heroes. He will go down in history.”
“He did his job,” DelGuidace said. “But the task is not over. The task of justice is not over.”
