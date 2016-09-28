Funeral for Justin Carr

Carr was shot in the head Sept. 21 during violent protests following the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. Carr died the next day, and a man faces a murder charge in his death. Carr attended the protest so he could tell his grandmother he’d attended a rally for justice, just as she had in the 1960s marching with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., family members said.
John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

Editor's Choice Videos