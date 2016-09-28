Funeral for Justin Carr

Charlotte Shooting Protests
Protesters chant #keithscott and hold signs outside the city council meeting Monday night.
Zianna Oliphant weeps as she says "we need our fathers and mothers" during Monday night's City Council meeting. City of Charlotte
A fire was set on I-85 in the early-morning hours Wednesday during a protest following the officer-involved shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte.
Charlotte protesters head into the Cherry Community.
Protesters march up Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte on Sunday afternoon after the Panthers game began.
A police line keeps protesters from returning to Bank of America Stadium after a march.
Dozens protest in front of Bank of America Stadium as the Panthers game starts.
Demonstration outside Bank of America Stadium; one man is calling for Chief Putney to be fired, others have Black Lives Matter signs.
Protesters were giving police hugs outside Bank of America Stadium Sunday morning, while calling for justice for black men killed in the street.
Prior to the Panthers game at BofA Stadium, JaGerran Knight hugs police officers.