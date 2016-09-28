State of emergency ends for Charlotte

The state of emergency has been lifted for the city of Charlotte.
The state of emergency was imposed after the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott by police last week. Protests turned violent, and National Guard soldiers, State Highway Patrol troopers and armored vehicles were brought to uptown.
A midnight curfew ended on Monday.
Gov. Pat McCrory made the emergency declaration on Sept. 21 at the request of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney to assist local law enforcement.
National Guard have been deactivated from Charlotte’s streets, McCrory spokesman Graham Wilson said Wednesday night.
“I want to thank the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, State Highway Patrol and North Carolina National Guard for working together to restore order over the past week,” McCrory said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. “We will continue working with local law enforcement and officials to offer any further assistance needed.”
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
