The story behind an image of Charlotte that went viral after a week of unrest

Donna Heil, a mother of three from south Charlotte, says she just wanted to create some kind of Charlotte-focused art following the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott last week. She didn’t expect an image of the oil painting to go viral.
The day before Scott’s death, Heil had noticed a dramatic sunset over uptown Charlotte while she was on her way to a a friend’s birthday party at the Double Door Inn. She quickly snapped a photo of the skyline, seen from Randolph Road near Wendover.
After the shooting and the violent protests that followed the day after, Heil says she noticed an image of the two different hands forming a heart somewhere on the Internet. Last Thursday, Heil decided to paint the hands on top of the sunset she’d seen days before.
The color palette used for the two hands – one black and one white – is actually the same, meaning the dark parts on the light-skinned hand are the lighter parts on the dark-skinned hand, and vice versa, Heil explained. And on the bottom of the hands where they touch, Heil intentionally painted the two hands the same skin tone.
The sun rays coming out the top of the hands are ethereal, but “I didn’t want it to be religious,” Heil says. “It’s more of a spiritual thing. We’re all one.”
Since Heil posted an image of the painting on her Facebook page, it’s been shared thousands of times over the Internet. Facebook users from as far away as Australia and Canada reached out to her thanking her for the image. She’s received calls from companies wanting to print it on T-shirts.
“This really hit home for me, how people are hungry for art and messages of hope and positivity. So that’s going to be in my art from here on out,” Heil says.
