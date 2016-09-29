Gallery: 20 striking images from the Keith Lamont Scott unrest in Charlotte

A protestor kicks a tear gas canister fired by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers along Old Concord Rd. in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a CMPD police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20.
Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer
CMPD officers stand in a haze of tear gas on Old Concord Road in Charlotte on Tuesday night, Sept. 20.
Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer
A woman displays her hands during a rally/prayer vigil at Marshall Park in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer
CMPD officers begin to move protestors down a street in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer
CMPD officers begin to push demonstrators from the intersection near the Epicentre as public defender Toussaint Romain coaxes one protestor ahead on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer
A protestor, center, is taken into custody by CMPD officers in Charlotte on Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer
Wearing a gas mask, a female protester displays her opinion during a march in Charlotte on Thursday, September 22, 2016.
Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer
National Guard Specialist Ross, center, embraces a protester as he passed by along Trade St. in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, September 22, 2016.
Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer
Protesters head uptown in protests that followed the Keith Lamont Scott shooting.
Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer
"RIP Keith Scott #BLM" was spray painted on the exterior of the Hilton Garden Inn in uptown Charlotte during sometimes violent protests to Scott being fatally shot by a CMPD officer. The graffiti was later removed on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016.
Charlotte Observer
Davie Hinshaw
Protesters placed flowers on the windshield of a Charlotte police car as they marched through the streets of Charlotte, NC on Friday, September 23, 2016
Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer
Debbie the Artist is embraced by another protester after presenting her poem, "A Love Affair with Words, " following Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney's announcement about the release of portions of video showing officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday at The Village at College Downs apartments in the University City area of Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer
Police line 277 to stop protesters from disturbing traffic in Charlotte, NC during a march on Thursday, September 22, 2016.
Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer
Protesters chant as they march down Trade Street in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, September 24,2016.
Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer
Protesters have used chalk to write slogans and messages on the pavement near the Omni Hotel in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, September 24,2016.
Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer
JaGerran Knight, of Charlotte, NC, left, reaches out to hug a police officer at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016
Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers, do a quick dab as they watch foot traffic pass near an entrance area at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer
Protesters march up S. Tryon St. toward Bank of America Stadium Sunday, Sept. 25.
Diedra Laird
Charlotte Observer
Protesters march down Kings Drive in Charlotte, NC to the Cherry Community on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Diedra Laird
Charlotte Observer
Hundreds of mourners showed up for a funeral for shooting victim, Justin Carr, was held at Our lady of Consolation Catholic church on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. Carr was shot in the head during sometimes violent protests against the fatal shooting of Keith Scott by a CMPD officer.
John Simmons
Charlotte Observer