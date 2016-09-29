At least 175 face vandalism, violent-crime charges in Charlotte protests

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made 82 arrests related to property damage and violent crime during protests Sept. 20 through Tuesday over the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by a police officer.
As of Thursday, another 95 warrants had been issued on others accused of participating in the looting and vandalism, police said. Twenty-two of those have been arrested.
“These arrests are largely due to the countless hours of video surveillance and tireless work from investigators to bring these suspects to justice,” CMPD said in a news release.
Charges during the unrest have ranged from assault and ethnic intimidation to murder.
CMPD thanked local, state and federal agencies that “played a critical role in keeping our community safe, as well as the community and clergy members who assisted during the protests.”
Anyone who knows the identity of people involved in the looting, vandalism and other crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
