Mayor Roberts says city ‘struck the right balance’ in response to protests

Despite national and local criticism, Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts said Thursday that the city “struck the right balance” in deploying law enforcement while respecting people’s right to protest after last week’s police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
And the embattled mayor also said she’s not worrying about the prospect of an electoral challenge next year.
“Right now my focus is 100 percent on the safety of our community, the healing of our community and moving forward (and) being the Charlotte we know we are,” she said.
Roberts defended her actions during a week in which the killing of a black man by a police officer led to violent rampages and the unlikely sight of National Guard troops deployed in front of uptown businesses, and even late-night protesters chanting outside her home.
She defended the city’s decision to delay an emergency declaration and a curfew. She also said her comments about transparency were not a dig at Police Chief Kerr Putney, as some critics have claimed. And she said she, like the city, has been deeply affected by last week’s events.
“You’d have to be made of stone not to be affected by the personal stories, by the tragic loss of life,” she said. “As a parent, those things do touch you.”
The week had begun with another controversy. Despite pressure from business, Roberts and the City Council declined to rescind the ordinance that paved the way for House Bill 2, potentially scuttling a “reset” with the General Assembly.
“She went literally in the course of a couple days from being a hero to progressives to being in (danger) of being challenged in the Democratic primary,” Democratic strategist Dan McCorkle said.
State of emergency
Critics have blamed Roberts and officials for being late to declare a state of emergency, which they did the night of Sept. 21. That was roughly 20 hours after protesters shut down parts of Interstate 85 near University City early that morning, stopping 18-wheelers, looting at least one truck and setting fires in the highway.
It was also a few hours after police used tear gas to disperse a crowd on Trade Street and after a protester was shot and killed in front of the Omni Hotel at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
“In hindsight, I think that we worked with the resources we had in an appropriate way,” Roberts said during an interview in her office. “I think we struck the right balance.”
In other cities that have faced protests after police shootings, police have struggled to have the appropriate level of force on hand. Some have been criticized for having officers wearing riot gear, which critics say can inflame a tense situation.
The mayor’s office released a timeline of its communication with Gov. Pat McCrory’s office, which began at 6:15 a.m. Sept. 21 – a few hours after the 18-wheelers were stopped.
McCrory first called interim City Manager Ron Kimble and then spoke with Roberts about an hour later. The mayor and McCrory spoke again around noon, and the report said the mayor was awaiting Putney’s “word on when to request additional resources.”
McCrory spokesman Josh Ellis said the governor asked early Wednesday whether the city need additional law enforcement resources, such as the National Guard.
“The governor offered any assistance that we could offer,” Ellis said. “There was no request.”
Ellis said if the city had asked for help early that morning, some Highway Patrol officers and members of the National Guard could have been in the city.
Roberts said it’s “incorrect” to say that the state offered assistance and the city declined.
“We had a conversation about resources," she said, "and talked about staying in communication throughout the day to continue to assess the resources and needs.”
The next morning she told a news conference that the city had "indications of peaceful protests."
In a news conference Sept. 22, Roberts was asked about McCrory offering her law enforcement assistance. She did not deny that the state had offered more people, and said the city had indications that protests on Sept. 21 would be peaceful.
While CMPD had numerous officers surrounding protesters in and around the EpiCentre on Trade Street, much of the rest of uptown had little police presence the night of Sept. 21.As a result, some protesters turned south around midnight, smashing windows at several uptown buildings.
At 10:40 p.m. that night, Putney said the crowd sizes “exceeded CMPD’s ability to maintain order,” according to the mayor’s timeline. Roberts signed the emergency declaration 50 minutes later.
“If the governor offered that Wednesday morning, I would have taken it,” said former City Council member Michael Barnes, who lost to Roberts in the Democratic mayoral primary last year.
The next day, the city enacted a curfew at around 9 p.m. – to go into effect that same night. “With the curfew we heard about business owners concerned about lost revenue,” Roberts said. “We heard from others who wanted it.”
Questions over video
Roberts has also been criticized for the city’s response to requests from media and Scott’s family to release dash camera and body camera footage from officers at the scene.
The city’s initial refusal to release the footage led to national criticism of Roberts, as well as protesters assailing her at Monday’s City Council meeting for the delay. Protesters have also gathered in front of Roberts’ house in Elizabeth.
In a Monday op-ed, Roberts said “the lack of transparency and communication about the timing of the investigation and release of video footage was not acceptable.”
Bradford Muller, who chairs the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Foundation, wrote in the Observer Thursday that Roberts threw Putney “under the proverbial bus” and “further fanned the flames of mistrust and anger.”
On Thursday, Roberts said Muller “misinterpreted” her comments. Asked whether she supports the chief, she said: “Yes.”
Last Friday, Roberts and Putney said in a news conference that the city couldn’t release the video for several reasons, including that they were part of the State Bureau of Investigation’s inquiry.
Lawyers for Scott’s family released dramatic cellphone footage that showed part of the shooting. It was taken by Scott’s wife.
The city released footage a day later, on Saturday.
CMPD said it has about two additional hours of footage that it has not released. The city has said it’s mostly taken after the shooting and would not shed any light on whether the shooting was justified.
Roberts said the tapes should be released, but she said she doesn’t know when that will be.
“We have to be mindful of the broader impact of footage that shows life-saving measures that were attempted that sadly were unsuccessful,” she said.
Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs
