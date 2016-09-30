Man comes forward as victim in videotaped beating at EpiCentre during protests

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story posted online incorrectly identified David Palmer as the victim in the widely shared video of a man being beaten by several men at the EpiCentre parking garage. Palmer was reportedly attacked as well, but is not in the video circulated on the Internet.
A 24-year-old Charlotte financial services worker has come forward as the man who was beaten, kicked and stripped of his pants last week by a group of 10 attackers during Charlotte’s violent uptown protests Sept. 21.
Mitchell Barnes says he suffered a broken jaw in the attack, which he said occurred about 10:15 p.m. in the EpiCentre garage at 210 E. Trade Street.
Police could not be reached to verify his claim, but have confirmed that they have spoken to a 24-year-old victim who suffered broken bones. Video of the attack posted on the Internet received international coverage and condemnation. One arrest has been made and a police report says a second suspect is being sought.
Reports surfaced late Thursday that another Charlotte man was beaten on the street outside the EpiCentre around the same time: Army veteran David Palmer, 27. Police did not return messages asking for confirmation of a second attack, which family members say left Palmer in need of surgery for broken bones in his face. A fund raising account has been set up to raise money for medical bills.
Mitchell Barnes told the Observer Friday that he lives in uptown and came out Tuesday night to watch the marchers and show support for their cause. The attack happened during the most violent night of uptown protests that erupted over the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. Police say they confronted Scott after observing him in a parked car with marijuana and a gun.
Scott’s family and his neighbors said Scott was harmless, and that the police shot him because he was black. Police said Scott was shot after he ignored commands to drop a gun.
Barnes says the attack in the garage started when someone hit him in the back of the head. Over the next few minutes, he says he was chased, punched, kicked and stripped of his pants. In addition to a broken jaw, he says he suffered a concussion.
“I didn’t see who hit me first. It was unprovoked,” said Barnes, struggling to speak clearly with his jaw wired shut. “I was knocked to one knee and took some big shots. I was just trying to plead my way out of it.”
As for why the culprits ripped his pants off, Barnes guesses that happened because they were reaching into his pockets, trying to steal his wallet. The beating lasted only a few minutes, but Barnes said it “felt like forever.”
“I thought (the march) was a pivotal moment for the community and I wanted to see it for myself,” says Barnes, a Florida native who has lived in Charlotte about 18 months.
He said he was surprised to learn a video of the attack had gotten international attention, and he believes that is unfortunate. “I think coverage of the video distracted from what I really feel is an important cause. I think most people were there in a united front against something, and I just happened to run into a bad group among all those people.”
Police said Monday the victim in the video had never filed a police report, prompting them to put out a call for help identifying him. Barnes admitted he didn’t file a report until Sept. 27, because he assumed the police would never catch those involved.
Investigators have so far arrested one suspect: Antonio Gatewood, 22. He is charged with common law robbery, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, false imprisonment and ethnic intimidation.
“If I had a chance to ask them (the attackers) a question, it would be: Why were you there? Because it was a demonstration for a conversation that needs to happen in this country. If you think it’s an excuse to act without rules, then you are part of the problem.”
Back from Afghanistan
Family members of Army veteran David Palmer say he was attacked on nearby 4th Street and he ran into the EpiCentre to get away from a group of men, said his sister, Ashley Warlick.
She says her brother spent seven years in the Army, including service in Afghanistan, and he recently found work at the EpiCentre as a bartender’s assistant. She says he suffered broken bones in his face during the attack.
“He had gotten separated from (others) as things started to get serious,” writes Warlick on a fund raising page set up for Palmer’s medical expenses.
“They stole his phone and caused bodily injuries, not to mention the mental toll that it has taken. This is David’s first year as a civilian after serving seven years in the United States Army and also serving overseas.... He got a job (as a bartender’s assistant) at a local bar making quick cash until he starts school in the spring.”
Palmer is out of work now and will be undergoing surgery on Monday, Warlick said. He has a fractured eye socket and multiple broken bones in his face, she said.
“My little brother is my rock and seeing him go through such an awful situation is heart breaking,” Warlick wrote.
“I knew I couldn’t protect him while he was in Afghanistan, but never did I worry about our own streets.”
