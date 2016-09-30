Charlotte street protests return Friday with focus on jail

Street protests in uptown Charlotte are expected to revive Friday night, as protesters gather outside the Fourth Street jail to show solidarity with people who have been arrested in the aftermath of the Sept. 20 shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
Dozens of people have been arrested on charges related to looting, vandalism, violent crime and marches that blocked uptown Charlotte streets. The turmoil began after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot Scott outside his apartment complex in northeast Charlotte.
Charlotte Uprising, a coalition of activist groups from around North Carolina, led a march through SouthPark Mall on Thursday after Police Chief Kerr Putney canceled a community meeting, organizers said. Protesters carried a banner saying “Putney, Resign” and chanted slogans calling for police involved in the Scott shooting to be criminally charged.
Friday’s rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. outside Mecklenburg County’s Jail Central. According to the Facebook event page, it is designed to call attention not only to those arrested during protests but to “Black folks (who) have been disproportionately targeted, arrested, and jailed for long before the uprising.”
It is scheduled to continue on the streets “until our demands are met.”
During last week’s marches, inmates at the jail blinked lights from their cells when protesters chanted outside. Some have expressed doubts that inmates could control lighting, but Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Anjanette Flowers Grube said Friday that inmates have night lights that they have flashed during the marches.
