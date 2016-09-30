Releasing the full tape

Charlotte Shooting Protests
Mourners gather for memorial service for Justin Carr at Camp Green Park in west Charlotte Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Carr was fatally shot during protests in uptown Charlotte Sept. 21.
At Tuesday night's vigil for Keith Lamont Scott, community members came to pay their respects to the man shot by police exactly one week ago on the very spot where he lost his life. Some attendees spoke out against violence while others sang and prayed. The organizers also had cards for people to make for the Scott family and a petition asking for the removal of CMPD Chief Kerr Putney. Justine Miller, jmiller@mcclatchy.com
Police accountability group demands stronger citizen oversight of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police after Keith Scott shooting.
Three videos from three points of view help give a glimpse of what happened the afternoon Keith Lamont Scott was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer at his apartment complex.
Zianna Oliphant weeps as she says "we need our fathers and mothers" during Monday night's City Council meeting. City of Charlotte
A fire was set on I-85 in the early-morning hours Wednesday during a protest following the officer-involved shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte.
Charlotte protesters head into the Cherry Community.
Protesters who have organized in uptown Charlotte over the past few days to demand justice and an end to police shootings left a physical mark on the city by breaking out business windows. The Charlotte Art League responded to Hyatt House's call Sunday for help to make the plywood boards covering the hotel's broken windows look beautiful on Charlotte's Trade Street. In the words of 7-year-old Laila Whyte - whose father brought her to help paint - the goal was to do something good in a bad situation. "An angry mob came out a couple of nights ago and they were busting glass but I guess we kind of made the best of it - making it beautiful of what they did," Laila said.
Protesters march up Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte on Sunday afternoon after the Panthers game began.
A police line keeps protesters from returning to Bank of America Stadium after a march.