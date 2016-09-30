Releasing the full tape

Protesters who have organized in uptown Charlotte over the past few days to demand justice and an end to police shootings left a physical mark on the city by breaking out business windows. The Charlotte Art League responded to Hyatt House's call Sunday for help to make the plywood boards covering the hotel's broken windows look beautiful on Charlotte's Trade Street. In the words of 7-year-old Laila Whyte - whose father brought her to help paint - the goal was to do something good in a bad situation. "An angry mob came out a couple of nights ago and they were busting glass but I guess we kind of made the best of it - making it beautiful of what they did," Laila said.