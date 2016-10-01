Jamil Gill, jailed twice, says ‘the people chose me’

Jamil Gill developed two reputations as a protester in Charlotte for a week in September.
Police seemed to see him as an instigator.
On social media, Gill posted nearly around-the-clock, attracting more people to join protests on Charlotte’s streets to speak out after police killed an African-American man. If there was a riot in uptown, he may not have started it, but his posts show he was near it. Internet videos show intentional up-close encounters with police and, at times, vulgar references about law enforcement.
Still, he was heralded by many other protesters.
Some said they joined Charlotte Uprising because of him. He preached “love” on his videos and told people to “keep sharing” his posts to raise awareness about police violence against black lives.
If there was a march to kickoff, or chant to start, Gill could do it. He’d put it on Snapchat and Periscope, too. Gill’s videos amassed millions of views over the past week.
Often seen shirtless, leading protesters, the trim, photogenic 23-year-old African-American man was bold enough to be on the front line of nearly every large face-off with police.
Whether that was brave or a bad idea is in the eye of the beholder: He was arrested – twice.
But, one thing’s for sure: Jamil Gill – or King Mills or Mills Shaka Zulu Gill, if you know him from the Internet – is inextricably linked to the Charlotte protests.
The evidence will show that Jamil has only exercised his First Amendment right.
Jason Keith, attorney for Gill
In his own words, posted on Facebook after a long night of protests on Sept. 21, Gill said: “I didn’t choose to lead the people, the people chose me. What you want me to do, turn my back on them like the government did? Nah, I don’t think so.”
A trouble-maker or a hero?
Depends on if you believe his arrest warrants or his followers.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged him with inciting a riot, assaulting three police officers, having marijuana, breaking and entering, conspiracy, and stealing. Those charges stem from multiple days of protesting, an alleged instance of hitting officers with his car while driving alongside protesters on Interstate 85, and a looting incident at a Jimmy Johns sandwich shop.
He was first taken into custody Monday, Sept. 26. He was released just before lunch Wednesday. Less than five hours later, he was back in Mecklenburg County jail – placed in handcuffs again while he was eating at a restaurant, according to his attorney.
Gill’s lawyer takes issue with not only police seemingly zeroing in on Gill – one of thousands of people involved in Black Lives Matter and Charlotte Uprising protests – but he’s concerned by the way charges have been handled against his client.
Jason Keith, Gill’s attorney in Greensboro, spoke to the Charlotte Observer Thursday. “The evidence will show that Jamil has only exercised his First Amendment right,” Keith said.
Gill, from Charlotte, was first arrested last week on seven charges, including six felonies, while he was waiting in Keith’s law office in downtown Greensboro. He was aware he was wanted and Gill intended to surrender, Keith says, but wanted to coordinate details with prosecutors.
But evidently CMPD officers felt Gill’s arrest couldn’t wait. At the time, Keith was in court for another client.
“They came and arrested him in my office,” Keith said.
Once he was released, police issued more charges against Gill, all with the same offense dates as the original charges, Keith says.
When Gill was released on bond Thursday afternoon, he was met with cheering fans and friends.
Authorities, he says, have seized his car and phone – both central tools he needed during protest nights. He used his car to quickly meet with crowds and keep his phone charged. He used his phone to broadcast protest scenes to the world.
His criminal record shows he’s been arrested before, with one conviction, on a drug paraphernalia charge.
He posted on Facebook Thursday: “I want to first and foremost thank all of you for sticking with me not forgetting about me while I was locked up. I never lost hope while I was behind those walls ...
“I know it was messed up getting arrested the second time but I believe that everything happens for a reason. I not only learned a lot but I also learned what we were up against...
“We can't be as loud as we were before so it’s time for us to be more silent. Power and love.”
Anna Douglas: 202-383-6012, @ADouglasNews
