Protester’s chant of ‘love’ landed him in jail in Charlotte

Maybe he picked the worst time to wade in to the civil unrest that had swept over Charlotte’s uptown streets.
Jonathan Redfern wanted to join what he imagined would be peaceful protests Sept. 21.
Demonstrations had started the night before, sparked by an officer shooting and killing 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott, an African-American man. At the time, tensions were high, with police guarding streets in riot gear and activists demanding officials release police video footage from Scott’s death.
Redfern, 30, first joined a crowd at Marshall Park. He brought a 16-by-20-inch canvas board. He’s a painter and he was hoping to get fellow protesters to add their fingerprints to his art.
“To mark a better future,” he told the Observer.
But he ended his night in police custody.
Redfern’s visit to Marshall Park connected him with people from Little Rock AME Zion Church – a historically black congregation in Charlotte, known as a safe place for serious discussion about race, civil rights and society. At the church that night, he heard that a 26-year-old protester, later identified as Justin Carr, had just been shot in the head at the EpiCentre.
Redfern leaned over a pew and felt brokenhearted. He needed to go to the EpiCentre and pray.
There, he found dozens of police officers clashing with hundreds of heated protesters. Redfern headed to the front line, where several people sat and kneeled in front of police, praying. He says he intercepted a few water bottles, hurtled at the officers from someone in the crowd.
He began to pray aloud, and as his back was turned to the officers, the crowd turned its attention to Redfern.
He raised a fist and chanted “Love, love, love,” until the crowd joined in.
Moments later, a bystander video shows an officer reach through the police line, wrap both arms around Redfern’s waist, and pull him behind the line. He was arrested and charged with failure to disperse – a common charge levied on nearly three dozen Charlotte protesters last week after authorities made repeated, loud announcements for people to leave.
As he was pulled away, Redfern says his feet were off the ground for what felt like forever. Officers bound his wrists with plastic ties. His right arm, in particular, was in pain as police placed his arms behind his back and he asked to be cuffed in front instead.
Officers couldn’t see it because of his long sleeve shirt, but Redfern has large, thick scars on his right arm. Nearly three years ago he injured the arm punching a broken window at his old home in Florida. A foe of his had busted that window with a brick, he said.
It wasn’t the only trouble he’d had in Florida. He’ll talk candidly about his criminal history, which includes a few arrests and a drug and assault conviction.
The window incident has left him with a disabled arm. That fist he threw in the air to chant “love” wasn’t optional – severed arteries and substantial muscle damage in his arm prevent him from fully extending his fingers.
There are a lot of crooked cops but there are good ones, too.
Jonathan Redfern
As a young black man, he’s experienced police harassment, he said. Still, he imagines law enforcement officials are frustrated, too, by the bad actors in their ranks.
“There are a lot of crooked cops but there are good ones, too,” Redfern said.
Since his arrest, Redfern has found an attorney and new friends, including a local pastor, who are helping him.
He still wonders why a crowd chanting “love” would prompt police action. His court date is Oct. 26.
The man who filmed Redfern’s arrest and provided the video to the Observer confirmed Redfern’s account of what happened that night at the EpiCentre. Police officials did not return several phone calls asking for information. A records clerk said there was no police incident report available.
Neil Folkes, 44, of Charlotte, took the video. He and Redfern don’t know each other.
Folkes says police and protesters seemed nervous around the time Redfern was detained, mostly because a protester had just been shot and looting and vandalism were unfolding nearby.
“I could see tear gas ... And, I could hear what sounded like gun shots,” Folkes said, referring to rubber bullets police fired into the crowd near the EpiCentre. “We met this army of police in riot gear.”
Some people nearby were shouting angrily and taunting police, Folkes said, but most were still peacefully demonstrating.
“Jonathan was one of these people ... I was in shock. They just reached in and grabbed him,” Folkes said of Redfern’s arrest.
Folkes and Redfern acknowledge that police officers were announcing they would make arrests if the crowd continued chanting and refusing to leave.
“They had done that a lot through the night,” Folkes said.
Neither Folkes or Redfern rejoined protests after that night.
“I wanted to go back out,” Folkes said. “But I was afraid to.”
