Activists demand release of all Scott shooting videos, better deescalation training for officers

Just hours after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced they would allow Keith Scott’s family to view all the video footage from his shooting death, community activists called for the public release of the same footage.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Sept. 24 released about two minutes of footage captured by a dashboard camera and a body camera. The agency said Friday that it would respect the request from Scott’s family and allow them to view all the footage, which totals more than two hours.
During a Saturday press conference, members of the Charlotte Community Builders Coalition released a list of demands that includes the public release of the same footage and a repeal of HB 972, which took effect Saturday and makes all police video footage off limits to the public. The press conference was held at The Village at College Downs, where Scott was shot Sept. 20.
Rev. Damiko Faulkner, pastor at Ben Salem Presbyterian Church, said releasing the footage to Scott’s family is the least CMPD could do.
“I definitely believe the community, the public, deserves the right to see the videos,” he said. “CMPD and elected officials are pleading with the people to remain calm when the entire story isn’t privy to the people. If things happened as they’ve been reported, then there should not be an issue."
State Rep. Carla Cunningham represents the district in which Scott was shot, and said releasing all the footage to the public could help rebuild trust between police and the community.
Coalition member Orrin Bynes acknowledged the numerous demands that have been released since Scott’s shooting, but said most of those lists didn’t address the need for better police training in deescalation techniques.
“There’s too many times there’s encounters that lead to somebody dying that shouldn’t have necessarily been the case,” he said. “And often, the excuse from law enforcement is fear. If you’re not 100 percent sure the person is posing a threat to you, why is the immediate response a kill shot?"
The coalition is also demanding a Justice Department investigation into Scott’s death and CMPD, and culturally-sensitive mental health resources for vulnerable communities.
