Keith Lamont Scott will be buried in South Carolina Thursday

Keith Lamont Scott, whose Sept. 20 shooting death at the hands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police sparked riots and demonstrations in Charlotte, will be remembered and buried this week in James Island, S.C., where his mother lives.
Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston released plans for the funeral service Sunday.
Scott’s wake service will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Folly Road Church of Christ on James Island. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of James Island. His burial is scheduled to follow in St. James Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com.
Scott, a 43-year-old father of seven who was disabled in a motorcycle accident, was shot to death after undercover officers saw him smoking what appeared to be marijuana and holding a gun in his car at The Village at College Downs apartment complex on Old Concord Road, in northeast Charlotte. They were there to serve a warrant on someone else. Police say Scott had a stolen handgun when the confrontation occurred, though none of the citizen or police videos released so far make it clear whether he was holding a gun when he was shot.
Demonstrators from across the country have gathered in Charlotte to protest a pattern of police violence against African Americans.
