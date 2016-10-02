Circle of peace: Diverse crowd prays in wake of Charlotte’s turmoil

Two churches moved their services outdoors on Sunday, holding a combined peace march at Marshall Park in response to recent unrest over the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by police.
The event, convened by Renovatus on Little Rock Road and The Exchange on Pressley Road, drew an estimated 350 people. They gathered at the park and then marched around the Mecklenburg County Courthouse seven times, many praying out loud. The protest, which proceeded without incident, included a varied crowd that was about half African-American and half white, with all ages, from several members of a local motorcycle club to parents pushing children in strollers.
After ending with prayer and singing, the group broke up and picked up lunches. The Piedmont Culinary Guild, a local organization of farmers and chefs, donated the materials and volunteered their labor to make 350 lunches, which were provided free so people could linger at Marshall Park and eat together.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Comments