Protest group calls for Tuesday march uptown

Charlotte Uprising, a coalition of activists formed in the aftermath of protests after the killing of a Charlotte man by police, is calling for a march Tuesday evening as part of a National Day of Action that they say also will bring marches and protests in other cities.
At a news conference on the plaza of the Charlotte Government Center on 4th Street Monday afternoon, the group issued a list of demands, including the formation of a citizen council to oversee the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, and repeated charges that Rayquan Borum, currently under arrest for the killing of protester Justin Carr, was framed. The full list of demands is available at www.charlotteuprising.com.
Activist Dhruv Pathak spoke at the news conference, saying that while he didn’t see the shot that hit Carr, he was 15 feet away and believes Carr was shot by police. Charlotte Uprising is calling for an independent investigation and an independent autopsy of Carr. Authorities have said Borum confessed to the shooting.
“We unequivocally stand with Rayquan,” he said.
Kass Ottley, an activist with Charlotte Uprising, said the Tuesday march will begin at 7 p.m. at Marshall Park, 300 E. Third St. A route for the march is still being planned, she said. Ottley said the National Day of Action will mark two weeks since the death of Keith Lamont Scott.
Ottley said the group has received confirmation of marches in New York, Baltimore, Jersey City, N.J., and Detroit.
Ottley said after the news conference that group has a plan of action over its demands, including boycotts of businesses and continuing protests. She wouldn’t detail which businesses would be targeted by boycotts.
“We’re going to redirect our money,” she said. “We’re funding our own oppression.”
