In Scott crisis, Charlotte’s city manager stays out of spotlight

In the aftermath of the Keith Lamont Scott shooting, two people from Charlotte city government have been the face of the crisis: Mayor Jennifer Roberts and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney.
Interim City Manager Ron Kimble – who is Putney’s boss – has stayed out of the spotlight. Kimble said Friday he supported the city’s controversial decisions made over the last 10 days.
Since the shooting, critics have questioned whether the city should have asked for more law enforcement help before protests roiled uptown.
Other questions: Should the city have released more quickly footage from a body camera and a dash camera that showed part of Scott’s shooting by police? There also is about two hours of additional footage that CMPD initially said it would not release. The city said on Friday it would put out the footage in a few days.
Kimble became the city’s interim manager in July after Ron Carlee left. Staying in the background is not unusual for Kimble, whose has usually acted as a consensus builder in his 16 years with the city. Well-liked by the business community, he is known for putting together complex economic development deals, not managing crisis events.
He declined to be interviews for this article, though he provided written answers to several questions.
He said he did not need to be more visible in the aftermath of the shooting and protests.
“My role during the entire crisis was to manage and direct the resources of the city organization in a strategic and comprehensive manner,” he said. “I have done that.”
Attorneys for the Scott family have asked that CMPD release all footage from the incident, and the State Bureau of Investigation has said the city can release body and dash cam footage from the incident.
Republican council member Ed Driggs said Kimble supported Putney’s recommendations throughout the crisis.
“I think the manager was clear in expressing his support for the chief,” Driggs said. “The interim manager doesn’t have the same ownership (of the situation) of someone who is here for the long haul. But he put in the long hours. He was with the chief the whole time.”
But Driggs said it could be confusing to the public as to who was in charge, especially since the city’s governing structure isn’t designed to give the mayor and council day-to-day power.
Kimble, who makes just under $249,000, was named interim in part because he isn’t seeking the job permanently. When he retires this fall, he plans to work for the Jamie Kimble Foundation, which he and his wife founded after their daughter was shot and killed by an ex-boyfriend four years ago.
Council members were interviewing finalists the day before the Scott shooting.
Carlee had been manager for three years, and much of his time and energy was spent trying to head off civil unrest that started nationwide in Ferguson, Mo. in the summer of 2014. That was one year after Carlee become manager.
For instance, Carlee asked City Council to pass a civil rights resolution that reaffirmed that CMPD would not engage in racial profiling.
The City Council earlier this year was split on whether to extend his contract, and Carlee decided not to seek an extension.
Manager has power, while mayor is “weak”
Charlotte’s form of government has also made it difficult for the city to answer a deluge of questions from national media as well as local citizens.
As mayor, Roberts acts as the city’s unofficial spokesperson. She assumed that role after the shooting, being a lead person in news conferences and doing many one-on-one interviews with national media.
But Roberts doesn’t have a lot of power. The mayor and the 11-member City Council hire and fire the manager and the city attorney, but they can’t directly shape many day-to-day decisions at the Government Center.
Roberts could ask the city to release a videotape, though she couldn’t force Putney to do so.
Only Kimble could do that. Kimble said he didn’t support releasing the footage any earlier.
“The videos were released as soon as it was determined that release of such would not compromise the ongoing investigations,” Kimble said.
Protestors have also called for Putney to be fired, with some of their demands directed at Roberts. That is the job of the city manager.
Roberts and Putney have differed at times on when the city should release footage from the shooting.
Roberts said in an op-ed this week that “the lack of transparency and communication about the timing of the investigation and release of video footage was not acceptable.” In an interview Thursday, she said she support Putney.
Roberts could declare a state of emergency on her own, and her decision to not ask for the National Guard and State Highway Patrol until late Wednesday night has been questioned.
Gov. Pat McCrory’s office has said he offered the city law enforcement help on the morning of Sept. 21, but the city declined to seek it until 15 hours later. Roberts said the decision was made in collaboration with Putney and Kimble.
She said she believes the city “struck the right balance” in how much law enforcement it had against the rights of citizens to protest. Kimble said his role was to “facilitate” discussions between the governor and the city.
On the morning of Sept. 21 – hours after protestors stopped 18-wheelers on Interstate 85 and looting at least one truck – Governor Pat McCrory called Kimble at 6:15 a.m. The two had worked together when McCrory was mayor of Charlotte.
It’s unclear whether Kimble recommended accepting the governor’s offer for help, or whether he deferred to Roberts and Putney.
Putney asked for state help later that night after police used tear gas to disperse protestors and after a protestor was shot and killed outside the Omni hotel.
Does the mayor speak for the mayor or for the council?
Adding a level of complexity of Charlotte’s government structure is that council members sometimes believe that when the mayor speaks, he or she should be speaking for the City Council as a body – and not representing the mayor’s views.
That has been evident during the controversy over House Bill 2, which Roberts has steadfastly opposed. She has issued public statements calling for the law’s repeal, a move that has upset some council members.
Roberts’s op-ed about the city’s “lack of transparency and communication” angered some council members, who wanted any statement to reflect the entire council’s view.
In an interview Thursday, Roberts often said decisions were made “collaboratively” – meaning she was part of a team that included the manager and police chief.
“I think there are always ways to improve,” she said. “I’m part of what happened. The city manager is part of what happened. The chief is part of what happened.”
Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs
Comments