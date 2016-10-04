Protesters march in uptown Charlotte

Dozens of protesters took to uptown Charlotte streets with drums, coffins and police threatening to arrest them Tuesday night.
“CMPD does not have the right to kill black people,” an organizer called from the front of the police department.
The group marched in the street, but unlike marches the first week after Scott’s shooting, police were not blocking traffic. Instead, police on bikes said protesters who stay in the street face arrest. They formed a wedge to herd marchers to the sidewalk.
As of 8:20 p.m. there had been no arrests or confrontations, but organizers had a legal team on hand and were prepared to stay longer.
A coalition of local and North Carolina activist groups known as Charlotte Uprising, which came together in the days after Keith Lamont Scott was fatally shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer, convened Tuesday’s rally. They dubbed it “No More Strange Fruit,” a reference to a famous song about lynching and racism.
On its Facebook page, the group urged people to come from around North Carolina to “demand an end to the war on Black lives and Black communities.”
Tuesday marked two weeks since Scott was shot on Sept. 20 outside his northeast Charlotte condominium, after police who had come to serve a warrant on someone else said they had spotted him with a gun and marijuana.
The Charlotte Uprising group also continues to contend that police shot Justin Carr during a protest that turned violent on Sept. 21. He was shot outside the Omni hotel as police in riot gear confronted a large crowd of protesters.
Police charged 21-year-old Rayquan Borum with murder in Carr’s death, and a prosecutor said in court that Borum has admitted to the shooting.
