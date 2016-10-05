Charlotte police shooting invoked in vice presidential debate

In the midst of a debate focused on defending their running mates, the vice presidential candidates Tuesday night invoked Charlotte’s police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
In response to a question about the pressure on law enforcement, Republican Gov. Mike Pence took a swipe at Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s suggestion that “implicit bias” affects all Americans, including police.
He criticized people who “seize upon tragedy in the wake of police action shootings … to use a broad brush to accuse law enforcement … of implicit bias or institutional racism. And that really has got to stop.”
“I mean, when an African-American police officer in Charlotte named Brentley Vinson, an all-star football player who went to Liberty University here in the state, came home, followed his dad into law enforcement, joined the force in … Charlotte in 2014, was involved in a police action shooting that claimed the life of … Keith Lamont Scott, it was a tragedy.”
Vincent was the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who shot Scott. The shooting led to three days of violent protests in which one protester was killed.
Police Chief Kerr Putney said he has found nothing to indicate that Vinson acted inappropriately, given the totality of the circumstances, and he does not think his officers broke the law that day.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Clinton’s running mate, defended her use of the term.
“People shouldn’t be afraid to bring up issues of bias in law enforcement,” he said, later telling the Indiana governor, “I can’t believe you are defending the position that there is no bias.”
Comments