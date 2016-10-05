Synced police cameras capture fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

Charlotte Shooting Protests
More Videos
After a 26-year-old protester was shot and killed in Charlotte on Sept. 21, 2016, Jonathan Redfern decided to wade into the ongoing demonstrations in uptown. He initially met with fellow protesters to pray near the Epicenter. After a few minutes, he began to pray aloud. Then, he started a lively chant of "Love, Love, Love" as he stood with his back turned to a line of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers attempting to disperse the large crowd. Suddenly, an officer reached through the line of riot police standing by and wrapped his arms around Redfern, age 30. Redfern was pulled away by the waist and arrested. Authorities charged Redfern with failure to disperse - a common charge levied against Charlotte protesters who spent days demonstrating in the wake of Keith Lamont Scott's death at the hands of police.
Protesters gathered on Friday evening to protest outside Jail Central in uptown Charlotte, NC. Ashley Williams an organizer for Charlotte Uprising gave a few comments.
Carr was shot in the head Sept. 21 during violent protests following the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. Carr died the next day, and a man faces a murder charge in his death.
Carr attended the protest so he could tell his grandmother he’d attended a rally for justice, just as she had in the 1960s marching with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., family members said.
Mourners gather for memorial service for Justin Carr at Camp Green Park in west Charlotte Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Carr was fatally shot during protests in uptown Charlotte Sept. 21.
Police accountability group demands stronger citizen oversight of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police after Keith Scott shooting.
Three videos from three points of view help give a glimpse of what happened the afternoon Keith Lamont Scott was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer at his apartment complex.
Protesters chant #keithscott and hold signs outside the city council meeting Monday night.
Zianna Oliphant weeps as she says "we need our fathers and mothers" during Monday night's City Council meeting. City of Charlotte
A fire was set on I-85 in the early-morning hours Wednesday during a protest following the officer-involved shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte.
Charlotte protesters head into the Cherry Community.