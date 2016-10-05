Synced police cameras capture fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released the full-length dash camera video of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. Scott's family asked the police to release the video to the public.
Charlotte Shooting Protests

After a 26-year-old protester was shot and killed in Charlotte on Sept. 21, 2016, Jonathan Redfern decided to wade into the ongoing demonstrations in uptown. He initially met with fellow protesters to pray near the Epicenter. After a few minutes, he began to pray aloud. Then, he started a lively chant of "Love, Love, Love" as he stood with his back turned to a line of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers attempting to disperse the large crowd. Suddenly, an officer reached through the line of riot police standing by and wrapped his arms around Redfern, age 30. Redfern was pulled away by the waist and arrested. Authorities charged Redfern with failure to disperse - a common charge levied against Charlotte protesters who spent days demonstrating in the wake of Keith Lamont Scott's death at the hands of police.

Charlotte Shooting Protests

Carr was shot in the head Sept. 21 during violent protests following the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. Carr died the next day, and a man faces a murder charge in his death. Carr attended the protest so he could tell his grandmother he’d attended a rally for justice, just as she had in the 1960s marching with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., family members said.

