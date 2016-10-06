A reconstruction of the Scott shooting scene

This interactive map shows locations of people and vehicles at the Sept. 20 shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, with links to video footage by CMPD and Scott’s wife, Rakeyia, and stills taken from that footage. The dashboard camera footage is a longer version of that originally released by CMPD, but the body camera footage is the original, shortened version released by police – the full version of that, which is more graphic, is at www.charlotteobserver.com/news/special-reports/charlotte-shooting-protests/article105986107.html.
