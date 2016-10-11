Faith forum calls Charlotte lawmakers to answer for police video bill

A Charlotte clergy group has called a Friday public forum for local legislators to field questions about House Bill 972, which requires a court order for police to release footage from dashboard and body cameras.
The law, which passed this summer and took effect Oct. 1, sparked renewed controversy after the Sept. 20 shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, who was killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer. Scott’s family and several civil rights groups demanded release of police videos in hopes of getting answers about whether Scott was armed and threatening officers when he was shot.
Bishop Kevin Long, Dwayne Collins and the Urban United Faith Network have invited several legislators to speak at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Temple Church International, 3201 Tuckaseegee Road. They say they especially want to know why African American legislators supported HB 972.
Collins said state Sens. Joel Ford and Joyce Waddell and Reps. Kelly Alexander, Tricia Cotham and Becky Carney plan to attend. The event, which is co-sponsored by the Charlotte chapter of teh National Action Network and the Seeking Justice Consortium, is open to the public.
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
Comments