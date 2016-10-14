Funeral for Keith Lamont Scott set for Friday morning in SC

The funeral for Keith Lamont Scott, the man shot and killed by a Charlotte police officer, will be held Friday morning in James Island, SC.
Scott, 43, was killed while police were serving a warrant at The Village at College Downs apartment complex on Old Concord Road, in northeast Charlotte. His death sparked protesting across the city, erupting into violence.
The funeral was initially slated to take place last Thursday on James Island along the coast of South Carolina. Scott was originally from James Island, according to his obituary.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley declared a state of emergency and called for coastal evacuations ahead of the Hurricane Matthew and the funeral was postponed due to the pending weather.
