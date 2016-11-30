Charlotte protesters chant, march and confront police after no charges filed against officer who killed Keith Lamont Scott

Members of the Black Lives Matter movement, the group Charlotte Uprising and many others came out Wednesday night to protest District Attorney Andrew Murray's decision not to prosecute CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson in the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott.
Justine Miller jmiller@mcclatchy.com

After a 26-year-old protester was shot and killed in Charlotte on Sept. 21, 2016, Jonathan Redfern decided to wade into the ongoing demonstrations in uptown. He initially met with fellow protesters to pray near the Epicenter. After a few minutes, he began to pray aloud. Then, he started a lively chant of "Love, Love, Love" as he stood with his back turned to a line of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers attempting to disperse the large crowd. Suddenly, an officer reached through the line of riot police standing by and wrapped his arms around Redfern, age 30. Redfern was pulled away by the waist and arrested. Authorities charged Redfern with failure to disperse - a common charge levied against Charlotte protesters who spent days demonstrating in the wake of Keith Lamont Scott's death at the hands of police.

At Tuesday night's vigil for Keith Lamont Scott, community members came to pay their respects to the man shot by police exactly one week ago on the very spot where he lost his life. Some attendees spoke out against violence while others sang and prayed. The organizers also had cards for people to make for the Scott family and a petition asking for the removal of CMPD Chief Kerr Putney. Justine Miller, jmiller@mcclatchy.com

