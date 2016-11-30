Charlotte protesters chant, march and confront police after no charges filed against officer who killed Keith Lamont Scott

After a 26-year-old protester was shot and killed in Charlotte on Sept. 21, 2016, Jonathan Redfern decided to wade into the ongoing demonstrations in uptown. He initially met with fellow protesters to pray near the Epicenter. After a few minutes, he began to pray aloud. Then, he started a lively chant of "Love, Love, Love" as he stood with his back turned to a line of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers attempting to disperse the large crowd. Suddenly, an officer reached through the line of riot police standing by and wrapped his arms around Redfern, age 30. Redfern was pulled away by the waist and arrested. Authorities charged Redfern with failure to disperse - a common charge levied against Charlotte protesters who spent days demonstrating in the wake of Keith Lamont Scott's death at the hands of police.