Charlotte protesters chant, march and confront police after no charges filed against officer who killed Keith Lamont Scott

Charlotte Shooting Protests
More Videos
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released the full-length body body-cam video of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. Scott's family asked the police to release the video to the public.
Marcus Bass and Ashley Williams with Charlotte Uprising respond to reports that the full tape of the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott will be released.
After a 26-year-old protester was shot and killed in Charlotte on Sept. 21, 2016, Jonathan Redfern decided to wade into the ongoing demonstrations in uptown. He initially met with fellow protesters to pray near the Epicenter. After a few minutes, he began to pray aloud. Then, he started a lively chant of "Love, Love, Love" as he stood with his back turned to a line of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers attempting to disperse the large crowd. Suddenly, an officer reached through the line of riot police standing by and wrapped his arms around Redfern, age 30. Redfern was pulled away by the waist and arrested. Authorities charged Redfern with failure to disperse - a common charge levied against Charlotte protesters who spent days demonstrating in the wake of Keith Lamont Scott's death at the hands of police.
Protesters gathered on Friday evening to protest outside Jail Central in uptown Charlotte, NC. Ashley Williams an organizer for Charlotte Uprising gave a few comments.
Mourners gather for memorial service for Justin Carr at Camp Green Park in west Charlotte Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Carr was fatally shot during protests in uptown Charlotte Sept. 21.
At Tuesday night's vigil for Keith Lamont Scott, community members came to pay their respects to the man shot by police exactly one week ago on the very spot where he lost his life. Some attendees spoke out against violence while others sang and prayed. The organizers also had cards for people to make for the Scott family and a petition asking for the removal of CMPD Chief Kerr Putney. Justine Miller, jmiller@mcclatchy.com
Police accountability group demands stronger citizen oversight of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police after Keith Scott shooting.
Three videos from three points of view help give a glimpse of what happened the afternoon Keith Lamont Scott was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer at his apartment complex.
Protesters chant #keithscott and hold signs outside the city council meeting Monday night.
Zianna Oliphant weeps as she says "we need our fathers and mothers" during Monday night's City Council meeting. City of Charlotte