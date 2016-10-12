Transylvania: After HB2, restaurant’s move to unisex bathrooms lost – and gained – customers

After HB2 became law, Pescados Burritos in Brevard responded by declaring its restrooms “unisex.” Some customers responded by vowing never to eat there again.
The restaurant posted a sign by its bathrooms and on Facebook, explaining its decision:
“We have UNISEX bathrooms because sometimes gender specific toilets put others into uncomfortable situations. And since we have a lot of our friends, community members, and family members coming to see us, we want to provide a safe and comfortable place for everyone, including:
“Dads with daughters
“Moms with sons
“Parents with disabled children
“Those in the LGBTQ community
“Adults with aging parents who may be mentally or physically disabled.
“THANK YOU for helping us to provide a safe environment for EVERYONE!”
Some customers voiced their disgust online:
“Well ladies... Just be sure to lock that restroom door! And please do not allow your children to go to the restroom alone.”
“#onemorecustomerlost”
“What does your Birth certificate say. That is where you should go. Not a complicated problem.”
But Alex Gravely, who works at the restaurant and whose brother is the owner, said a lot of people have eaten at the restaurant for the first time because of the sign.
