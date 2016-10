Woman received letter from childhood church urging her to divorce her wife or face "action"

Kelly Toney had been married to wife Lori Toney for more than a year when she received a letter from her childhood church telling her she was committing a sin by being married to a woman. It threatened "action" if she did not divorce her wife. Even more hurtful, she said, her father had been consulted about the letter and had approved it being sent.